On writing the things that scare us most: Stories of death and love

I saw as if it really happened: a blue bowl of navel oranges, brought to a coastal city in Northern California from a grove in Santa Ana by a mother, whose daughter is a college student there. The daughter has lived for three weeks in an apartment with the boy she loves, a king of popularity. His two friends want her gone, because she interferes with Call of Duty and Tinder. She's all wrong, with her Spanish last name, her brown skin, her Orange County heritage. She saw the boys, smirking, approach the blue bowl, take oranges and try to pierce their rinds with plastic straws, as in a juice commercial. Then I saw these friends, just having finished Call of Duty, and two rich blonde girls, all of them making fun of the oranges, of the girl whose mother picked the oranges herself near the old cement cistern that held the irrigation water brought from the Santa Ana River for a hundred years.