In Richard K. Morgan's 'Thin Air', Mars feels almost familar

People have been dreaming of Mars since before the beginning of modern literature and it’s a dream that is becoming increasingly popular. Despite the wealth of fiction about colonizing the Red Planet, it’s only really in the last few years that there have been hinted promises that it might actually happen. Both NASA and Space X have promised to send people within the next few decades, despite some reports suggesting it might be trickier than they think. Maybe they should read this book — it shows in some detail how we could live in such an environment.