Superb storytelling is packed into Thomas McGuane's essential new collection, 'Cloudbursts'

Traces of that early wildness are still present in "Cloudbursts," most notably in "Like a Leaf," first published in 1983. Bordering on the surreal, the story is reminiscent of Barry Hannah or Richard Brautigan (both friends of McGuane's). From the opening, something is off. A recent widower is under his house eavesdropping on his neighbor and the woman with whom he's having an affair, though he himself is preoccupied: "What am I doing here? I'm distributing bottle caps of arsenic for the rats that come up from the river and dispute the cats over trifles. I represent civilization in a small but real way," he narrates. He drifts further toward the abyss and pulls the woman along with him, culminating in a shocking trip to a nearby prison and a moment of violence by a river. It's one of the book's best stories, an extraordinary depiction of loneliness and psychological disturbance, including lines such as, "When I say that I am okay, I mean that I am happy in the company of most people" and, "I feel I am listening to the sound of a big cornfield in springtime."