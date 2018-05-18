William Trevor never put a foot wrong: 'Last Stories' is exceptional

As in "The Hill Bachelors" (2000) or "Cheating at Canasta" (2007), "Last Stories" draws readers into accidental glimpses of ordinary lives — and once those lives are glimpsed, they don't seem ordinary at all. In "The Piano Teacher's Pupil," Miss Nightingale has been waiting all her life for a student like the mysterious boy who arrives in her home one afternoon and plays Brahms as if he was born to do it; then, before he leaves, repays her gratitude by stealing little items from her house­ — an earring, the lid from a pot, a scarf, a porcelain swan — reminding her of the little chocolates she used to steal from her father, a chocolatier. (Many of these late stories are about remembering the aimless, unforgettable kindnesses of parents.) In "At the Caffè Darria," a middle-aged woman takes her daily meals in a mid-priced local restaurant in order to (like many Trevor characters) feel at home among strangers; and here she encounters the woman who lived with her ex-husband until he died, and they both learn about what each of them has lost and gained. And in "An Idyll in Winter" (my favorite story in the collection), a man leaves his family for a girl he once tutored in the lonely, Bronte-like moors of northern England until he is eventually called home by the suffering of a daughter who may love him too much.