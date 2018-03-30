Anita Shreve, author of 'The Pilot's Wife,' dies at 71

Born in Dedham, Mass., and a graduate of Tufts University, she began writing fiction while a high school teacher in Reading, Mass. She was a fan of Edith Wharton's "Ethan Frome" and would tell her own stories of haunted characters. In "The Pilot's Wife," a woman contends not just with grief after her husband dies in a plane crash but also suspicions about the tragedy itself. "The Weight of Water" is partially based on the deaths of two women off the New Hampshire coast, the so-called "Smuttynose Murders" of 1873.