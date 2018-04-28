Books: A Benjamin Netanyahu biography, novelist Rachel Kushner returns and more

Hi, I'm books editor Carolyn Kellogg. Thanks to everyone who came to the book festival last weekend! I hope you got to see all the writers you wanted. I got to talk about publishing with a panel of smart publishing insiders and then talked to Patton Oswalt on stage about "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," the book his wife Michelle McNamara was working on when she died. She was an amateur sleuth obsessed with the cold case of a serial rapist and killer whose crimes were connected after the dawn of DNA testing. Authorities called him, clumsily, EAR/ONS — it was McNamara who dubbed him the Golden State Killer, a name that captured the scope and severity of his crimes. As you may have heard, after going unknown for decades, a suspect was arrested this week: his name is Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. It's impossible to read McNamara's book without feeling invested in the case. It gives a real sense of how impossible an arrest had has seemed, to so many victims and members of law enforcement, for so long. It's a great read.