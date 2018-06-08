Books were good to Anthony Bourdain — but TV was even better

“He readily strips down to his foulest and most wolfish impulses because he enjoys showing them off and because he's parlayed them into a career — though at times they've gotten the better of him. Assuming that years of Oprah have schooled us in the origins of self-loathing, he doesn't convene a support group to inventory his addictions, rather he matter-of-factly refers to years doing drugs (including heroin), smoking three packs a day (he still does) and screwing any woman who moved in any space available (sometimes on 50-pound flour sacks),” Stone wrote.