A memoir from indie music star Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is coming this fall

Jeff Tweedy, the alternative country pioneer and frontman of the band Wilco, has written a memoir that's slated for release in November.
Tweedy's "Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording With Wilco, Etc." is scheduled for publication on Nov. 13 by Dutton.
In a news release, the publisher said that the book will cover Tweedy's musical career, which started with his days in Uncle Tupelo and continues through Wilco and his collaborations with Billy Bragg and Mavis Staples.
"Jeff talks about his childhood in Belleville, Ill.; takes you to the St. Louis record store, rock clubs and live music circuit he grew up in; and shows you around the Chicago scene that brought everything together," the publisher said. "He’ll also talk in depth about his collaborators in Uncle Tupelo, Wilco and more."
Tweedy's first major band, Uncle Tupelo, which Tweedy co-fronted with singer-songwriter Jay Farrar (who now leads the band Son Volt) released four records before breaking up acrimoniously in 1994. The band's 1990 album "No Depression" lent its name to an influential magazine that covered the alternative country movement.
Wilco, formed with the remaining Uncle Tupelo bandmates, released its first record, "A.M.," in 1995. Its other records include “Summerteeth,” the double album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” "Being There,” and “A Ghost Is Born,” which won the Grammy for best alternative album.
The record “Mermaid Avenue” and a sequel were a collaboration between the band and Billy Bragg, bringing to life songs by Woody Guthrie.
Tweedy teamed up with legendary gospel singer Mavis Staples to produce the 2010 album “You Are Not Alone,” which won the Grammy for best Americana album. The pair have since released two other records, including 2017’s “If All I Was Was Black.”
Tweedy has released one solo record and one with his son, Spencer. Wilco's most recent album, "Schmilco," came out in 2016.
"Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back)" will be Tweedy's second book. He published "Adult Head," a poetry collection, in 2004.