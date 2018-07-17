Lin-Manuel Miranda started giving pep talks on Twitter. This fall, they will become a book

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the Broadway hit "Hamilton," will release a book of his beloved Twitter pep talks this fall.
Random House will publish "Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You" on Oct. 23, the press said in a news release. The book will be illustrated by Jonny Sun, an artist and humorist whose debut book "Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too" was released last year.
Miranda's Twitter affirmations, usually starting with the greetings "Gmorning" or "Gnight," have long been a favorite of his fans.
"He wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others," Random House said in the news release. "But as Miranda's audience grew, these messages took on a life on their own."
The publisher provided an excerpt from the book's introduction,written in verse:
I wanted to wish you good morning.
I wanted to wish you good night.
I started to write these on Twitter,
A way of just being polite.
I’m really quite hooked on the Twitter,
They should take my phone out and lock it.
The biggest distraction for someone like me?
An audience up in my pocket.
Miranda and Sun shared the news of the book's upcoming release on — of course — Twitter:
Random House said that part of the proceeds from the book will be donated to charities "that serve children and families through education, legal and human services, literacy, arts, and cultural initiatives."