Locus Award winners include N.K. Jemisin, Victor LaValle and John Scalzi

The winners of the Locus Awards, considered some of the most prestigious prizes in science fiction, fantasy and horror literature, were announced Saturday in Seattle, with N.K. Jemisin, Victor LaValle and Times critic at large John Scalzi among the honorees.
Jemisin won for best fantasy novel for "The Stone Sky," the final volume in her critically acclaimed "The Broken Earth" trilogy. Jemisin's book also won the 2018 Nebula Award for best novel and is a finalist for the 2018 Hugo Award for best novel, along with Scalzi's "The Collapsing Empire."
Scalzi took home the Locus Award for best science fiction novel for "The Collapsing Empire," the first novel in his planned "The Interdependency" series.
The prize for best horror novel went to LaValle for "The Changeling," a contemporary fairy tale set in New York. LaValle's book is being adapted into a television series for the FX network.
Nnedi Okorafor was the winner in the young adult novel category for "Akata Warrior," the sequel to her acclaimed 2011 book "Akata Witch."
Other notable winners included Samuel R. Delany, taking the prize for best novelette for "The Hermit of Houston," and the late Ursula K. Le Guin, who won for best collection for "Ursula K. Le Guin: The Hainish Novels and Stories," published by the Library of America.
The Locus Awards were established in 1971 and are given by Oakland-based Locus magazine. The finalists and winners are chosen by an online poll of readers.
The complete list of winners is available at the Locus website.