Awards

2024 SAG Awards winners list: live updates

Massive bronze actor statues stand outside an entrance to the Shrine Auditorium.
Actor statues stand outside an entrance to the Shrine Auditorium, the site of Saturday’s 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Follow along for live updates on the 2024 SAG Awards winners.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Maane KhatchatourianDeputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts 
Hollywood’s biggest stars will descend upon L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium on Saturday for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony — the first since SAG-AFTRA reached a deal with the major studios to end their historic strike and ratified a new contract— will be streamed live on Netflix for the first time. The new platform and new format could provide a boon for the awards show, which had seen ratings decline on TNT and TBS.

Coming into the night, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” led the film nominations with four each. “Succession” topped the TV field with five. The awards are voted on by the 119,000-plus members of the actors’ union.

Saturday’s broadcast kicks off at 5 p.m. on Netflix. The show will remain on the platform for 28 days.

Follow along for live updates on the 2024 SAG Awards winners.

Maane Khatchatourian

