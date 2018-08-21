N.K. Jemisin makes history at the Hugo Awards with third win in a row for best novel

“I want you to remember that 2018 is also a good year. This is a year in which records have been set," Jemisin said. "A year in which even the most privilege-blindered of us has been forced to acknowledge that the world is broken and needs fixing — and that’s a good thing! Acknowledging the problem is the first step toward fixing it. I look to science fiction and fantasy as the aspirational drive of the Zeitgeist: We creators are the engineers of possibility. And as this genre finally, however grudgingly, acknowledges that the dreams of the marginalized matter and that all of us have a future, so will go the world."