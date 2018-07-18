Sean Spicer embarks on a media blitz to promote his new book

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is taking his place back in the spotlight as he prepares for the release of his book next week.
Spicer, who had a famously contentious relationship with the news media when he worked for President Trump, will be making several television appearances to promote "The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President," which is set to be published July 24 by conservative press Regnery.
On Thursday, Spicer is scheduled to appear on NBC's "Today" show, where he'll be interviewed by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Megyn Kelly. Spicer confirmed the appearance on Twitter, promising that he "will smile more."
According to the New York Post's Page Six, Spicer will follow that up with appearances on Trump's beloved "Fox and Friends," as well as on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Access Hollywood" and "Extra."
Although the book hasn't yet been released, it's already received a positive review from Spicer's former boss:
A copy of the book was obtained by the Guardian, which reveals it is loaded with "painstakingly thorough descriptions of his own intensively incremental career calculations."
It also includes an odd description of Trump by his former press secretary. "His high-wire act is one that few could ever follow," Spicer writes. "He is a unicorn, riding a unicorn over a rainbow."
Spicer is scheduled to appear at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley for a lecture and book signing on July 29.