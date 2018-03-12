Publisher delays paperback of latest Sherman Alexie book

Hachette has published some of Alexie's most acclaimed work, notably his young adult novel "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian," winner of the National Book Award in 2007 and required reading in many schools. Hachette plans to keep his previous work in print, but did not immediately comment on whether it would release any future books. None are currently scheduled. Alexie's agent, Nancy Stauffer Cahoon, has not responded to numerous requests for comment.