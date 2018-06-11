Love 'Stranger Things' the show? Now books are on the way

Penguin Random House and Netflix are teaming up in an effort to take book fans to the Upside Down.
“Stranger Things” will be moving from the small screen to the page when the publisher and the entertainment company roll out a number of books based on the hit science fiction series, Deadline reports.
The series stars include adults Winona Ryder and David Harbour alongside young actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the telekenetic Eleven.
In spring 2019, the publisher will release the first novel based on the series, written by Gwenda Bond, a novelist and occasional L.A. Times contributor, who posted the news on social media.
Bond is no stranger to writing novels based on iconic characters; she is the author of a series of young adult books focused on journalist Lois Lane, the DC Comics character.
This fall will see the release of the books "Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-the-Scenes Companion," as well as a gift book aimed at young adults that will provide "advice, wisdom, and warnings from the Stranger Things world."
"Stranger Things," about a group of young friends in the Midwest who find themselves investigating supernatural events in their hometown, debuted on Netflix in 2016. A second season came in 2017 and a third is planned for release either later this year or in early 2019.