Jonathan Lethem inspires songs at a Pasadena bookstore

Arthur's response, which he wrote in collaboration with Lethem, was less faithful to the chronology of the story, and, by his own description, more "proto-punk" than Berryhill's folksy composition. (Arthur and Lethem have collaborated previously. Lethem, who was awarded a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship in 2005 and is now the Roy Edward Disney Professor in Creative Writing at Pomona College, told Arthur in a Believer interview that "I started writing lyrics with my musician friends in high school. And never stopped.") If the characters could only connect, went Arthur's chorus, they wouldn't be all by themselves — a sense that Lethem is able to convey in "Vivian Relf" without ever explicitly saying.