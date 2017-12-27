LA Auto Show's aftermarket emporium returns

Returning for its second year, The Garage, powered by Prestone, is located in the Los Angeles Convention Center's lower South Hall (accessible via the South Hall Atrium's escalators - look for the big "Garage" banner). Comprising 160,000 square feet and more than 30 exhibitors, it's where LA Auto Show attendees can see demos of the latest aftermarket products and services, check out incredible custom vehicles, and purchase branded merchandise. For its 2016 debut, The Garage featured vehicles from Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren, Porsche and Rolls-Royce. Celebrating its 90-year anniversary, Prestone is displaying more than 25 vehicles in The Garage, including its 1971 De Tomaso Pantera and 1972 AMC Javelin, both built by the award-winning Ringbrothers, and a custom 1966 Chevrolet C/10 Street Truck dubbed "Unruly." In addition, Prestone is featuring the most extraordinary cars from its colorful 90th anniversary rally, which preceded the LA Auto Show.