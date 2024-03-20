Advertisement
Climate & Environment

Biden administration accelerates transition to electric vehicles

An electric vehicle is parked at a charging station.
An electric vehicle charges at a fast charging station.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
By Hannah Fry
Tony Briscoe
The nation’s slow transition to electric vehicles got a boost Wednesday when the Biden administration announced it had finalized the strongest-ever pollution standards for cars and light trucks for model years 2027 through 2032.

The Environmental Protection Agency rule would require car manufacturers to increase sales of electric vehicles while cutting carbon emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles. California took it a step further in 2022 when regulators announced they would halt the sale of new gas cars in the state by 2035.

The new EPA standards would represent a nearly 50% reduction in projected fleet average greenhouse gas emissions levels for light-duty vehicles and a 44% reduction for medium duty-vehicles, the agency said in a statement. The rules are also expected to reduce emissions of health-harming fine particulate matter from gas cars by more than 95%, a move that could improve air quality in cities like Los Angeles where homes are built near freeways.

The EPA rule does not ban internal combustion engine vehicles.

“With transportation as the largest source of U.S. climate emissions, these strongest-ever pollution standards for cars solidify America’s leadership in building a clean transportation future and creating good-paying American jobs, all while advancing President Biden’s historic climate agenda,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a prepared statement.

“The standards will slash over 7 billion tons of climate pollution, improve air quality in overburdened communities, and give drivers more clean vehicle choices while saving them money.”

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

