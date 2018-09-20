Cruise downtown Vegas in style on some borrowed wheels

Walk, walk, walk. Sometimes it feels like all you ever do in Vegas -- hoofing it to the next destination. For bipedally-impaired Angelenos, all that walking can take up way too much fun time. So how to get around?
If you're downtown, grab some wheels. Celebrating its second anniversary in October, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) bike share program offers bicycles from 21 docking stations throughout downtown Las Vegas. Riders can purchase either a 24-hour pass for $8, a 3-day pass for $12 or a 30-day pass for $20 -- available 24/7, and at a price that's a lot cheaper than Ubering it everywhere.
"The RTC Bike Share program demonstrates our progressive approach to multimodal transportation," said Tina Quigley, RTC general manager. "The RTC is committed to promoting cycling as a more sustainable transportation option, and Bike Share is a fun and convenient way to get people outdoors and see the city."
In layman's terms? It's the most fun you can have on wheels in Downtown Las Vegas.
There are bike routes along some of downtown Las Vegas' most popular attractions, including the Fremont Street Experience, Mob Museum and the Neon Museum. Many roads in the city facilitate bicycle access, but downtown Las Vegas also boasts a dedicated network of green bike lanes to make cycling safer.
Bikes are available as far south as SLS Las Vegas, so if you're staying on the Strip, it's a perfect way to get up to downtown and get some fresh air.
It's popular. During the bike share's first year, cyclists took more than 18,000 rides, clocking nearly 60,000 miles while burning more than 2.3 million calories. It's also helping the valley's air quality, eliminating more than 56,000 pounds of carbon monoxide from the city's atmosphere.
The League of American Bicyclists last May upgraded Las Vegas to silver on its list of "Bike Friendly Communities." It also commended the city's bicycle lanes.
Now you raise your hell on wheels and feel good about it. For more information, visit bikeshare.rtcsnv.com.
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer