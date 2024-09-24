L.A. is a stacked sandwich city

Sandwiches abound in Los Angeles. It’s home to the French dip originator (whether Philippe’s or Cole’s — they both claim the title is theirs) and what might be the best pastrami sandwiches in the world (Langer’s No. 19, right?). It’s headquarters for TikTok’s king of sandwiches and a nexus for trend setters, from Italian schiacciata specialists to retro-sando revivalists. There’s no better city to live in for sandwich lovers.

Explore the new and old (and the hot and cold) with a guide to L.A. Times Food staff’s favorite sandwiches, plus primers on the best Italian subs and tuna melts, where to find Chicago-style Italian beef sandos and recipes from L.A. chefs.

Food Why the internet’s so hooked on TikTok’s king of sandwiches Sandwich King Owen Han catapulted to TikTok fame when his first few sandwich-making videos drew millions of views. Now he’s about to publish his debut cookbook, “Stacked.”

Food Pastrami sandwich face-off: What’s the best order at Langer’s? Members of the L.A. Times Food team weigh in on their Langer’s orders — and owner Norm Langer shares some of his customers’ strangest requests through the years.

