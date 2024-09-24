L.A. is a stacked sandwich city

Sandwiches abound in Los Angeles. It’s home to the French dip originator (whether Philippe’s or Cole’s — they both claim the title is theirs) and what might be the best pastrami sandwiches in the world (Langer’s No. 19, right?). It’s headquarters for TikTok’s king of sandwiches and a nexus for trend setters, from Italian schiacciata specialists to retro-sando revivalists. There’s no better city to live in for sandwich lovers.
Explore the new and old (and the hot and cold) with a guide to L.A. Times Food staff’s favorite sandwiches, plus primers on the best Italian subs and tuna melts, where to find Chicago-style Italian beef sandos and recipes from L.A. chefs.
From soaked tortas ahogadas to meatball subs and a walnut shrimp katsu, these are (what we consider to be) the best sandwiches in L.A.
Sandwich King Owen Han catapulted to TikTok fame when his first few sandwich-making videos drew millions of views. Now he’s about to publish his debut cookbook, “Stacked.”
Members of the L.A. Times Food team weigh in on their Langer’s orders — and owner Norm Langer shares some of his customers’ strangest requests through the years.
A split roll stuffed with cured meats, cheeses and hot peppers, here’s where to find the best Italian sub sandwiches in Los Angeles, according to columnist Jenn Harris.
From neighborhood bakeries to classic diners, here’s where to satisfy your craving for a nostalgic tuna melt sandwich in Southern California.
Dave Beran makes Pasjoli’s “Croque Matthieu” — the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich, with a Gruyère cheese crust and gooey Mornay sauce.
Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer turns crisp-skinned pork belly into a cheesy Cubano sandwich with Gruyère, pickles and mustard.
More to Read
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.