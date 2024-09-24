Advertisement
Food

L.A. is a stacked sandwich city

Grid of sandwich photos up close
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By L.A. Times Food Staff
Share via

Sandwiches abound in Los Angeles. It’s home to the French dip originator (whether Philippe’s or Cole’s — they both claim the title is theirs) and what might be the best pastrami sandwiches in the world (Langer’s No. 19, right?). It’s headquarters for TikTok’s king of sandwiches and a nexus for trend setters, from Italian schiacciata specialists to retro-sando revivalists. There’s no better city to live in for sandwich lovers.

Explore the new and old (and the hot and cold) with a guide to L.A. Times Food staff’s favorite sandwiches, plus primers on the best Italian subs and tuna melts, where to find Chicago-style Italian beef sandos and recipes from L.A. chefs.

Grid of sandwich photos

Food

For Subscribers

L.A. is sandwich heaven. 37 of our favorites to try now.

From soaked tortas ahogadas to meatball subs and a walnut shrimp katsu, these are (what we consider to be) the best sandwiches in L.A.
VENICE, CA - AUGUST 28, 2024 - Food content creator Owen Han, known as the "Sandwich King," enjoys a bite of his OG Spicy Chicken Sandwich in his studio, kitchen in Venice on August 28, 2024. Han is known for sharing creative sandwich recipes with his TikTok, YouTube and Instagram followers. Han started making videos in his apartment while attending USC. He has over 4 million followers. He is the author of the book, "Stacked - the art of the perfect sandwich." (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Food

Why the internet’s so hooked on TikTok’s king of sandwiches

Sandwich King Owen Han catapulted to TikTok fame when his first few sandwich-making videos drew millions of views. Now he’s about to publish his debut cookbook, “Stacked.”

Sept. 20, 2024
VENICE, CA - AUGUST 28, 2024 - Food content creator Owen Han, known as the "Sandwich King," holds his completed OG Spicy Chicken Sandwich in his studio, kitchen in Venice on August 28, 2024. Han is known for sharing creative sandwich recipes with his TikTok, YouTube and Instagram followers. Han started making videos in his apartment while attending USC. He has over 4 million followers. He is the author of the book, "Stacked - the art of the perfect sandwich." (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

OG Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Avocado And Bacon

40 minutes
Makes 2 sandwiches
VENICE, CA - AUGUST 28, 2024 - Food content creator Owen Han, known as the "Sandwich King," holds his completed meatball sandwich in his studio, kitchen in Venice on August 28, 2024. Han used to make the meatball sandwich with his Nonna or grandmother, in Italy. Han is known for sharing creative sandwich recipes with his TikTok, YouTube and Instagram followers. He started making videos in his apartment while attending USC. He has over 4 million followers. Han is the author of the book, "Stacked - the art of the perfect sandwich." (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Nonna's Meatball Sandwich

3 hours
Makes 4 sandwiches
Langers Deli Plain Pastrami, The 44 Pastrami and the 19 Pastrami.

Food

Pastrami sandwich face-off: What’s the best order at Langer’s?

Members of the L.A. Times Food team weigh in on their Langer’s orders — and owner Norm Langer shares some of his customers’ strangest requests through the years.

Sept. 23, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA-MARCH 5, 2020: The Godfather is photographed at All About The Bread on March 5, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The sandwich is voted one of Los Angeles's best 17 sandwiches. Bread is made from scratch and prepared every 20 minutes at the restaurant. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Food

Where to find the best Italian sub sandwiches in L.A.

A split roll stuffed with cured meats, cheeses and hot peppers, here’s where to find the best Italian sub sandwiches in Los Angeles, according to columnist Jenn Harris.

Sept. 8, 2023
Tuna Melt GIF One

Food

8 of the best classic tuna melt sandwiches in L.A. and Orange County

From neighborhood bakeries to classic diners, here’s where to satisfy your craving for a nostalgic tuna melt sandwich in Southern California.

April 11, 2024
Advertisement

Chef That! Frenchy Grilled Cheese!

Dave Beran makes Pasjoli’s “Croque Matthieu” — the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich, with a Gruyère cheese crust and gooey Mornay sauce.

Chef That! Pork Belly Cubano!

Jordan Kahn of Vespertine, Meteora and Destroyer turns crisp-skinned pork belly into a cheesy Cubano sandwich with Gruyère, pickles and mustard.

More to Read

Food

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement