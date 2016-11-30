RTC Bike Share offers alternative for DTLV visitors

Bike sharing programs have been around in Europe since the mid 1970s. At first they had problems with theft and vandalism. But by the 1990s smart technology and specially designed bicycles laid the groundwork for better-run programs. Similar schemes began appearing in the U.S. in 1994 and have recently proliferated, with New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles all launching bike-share systems over the past three years. L.A.'s Metro Bike Share debuted in July.