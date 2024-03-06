Garrison Brown, son of ‘Sister Wives’ stars Janelle and Kody Brown, found dead

“Sister Wives” stars Janelle and Kody Brown said their late son Garrison “was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him”

Garrison Brown, the son of “Sister Wives” reality stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died.

Brown, who was reportedly 25 years old, died Tuesday at his Arizona home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

“It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Sgt. J.L. Rintala said Wednesday in a statement to The Times.

Officers responded on Tuesday to a report of a death inside a home where they met with a sibling who was identified as “Gabe,” and found Brown dead, Rintala said.

“At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating,” the statement said.

Brown’s parents also announced his death Tuesday on Instagram in nearly identical posts.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle Brown wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

In a statement to The Times, a spokesperson for “Sister Wives” network TLC said: “We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”

Garrison Brown was one of Janelle and Kody Brown’s six children, and one of Kody’s 18. He was introduced on the reality series in 2010 during the debut season of the series about the polygamist family, which chronicles the highs and lows between Kody and his wives Janelle, Meri, Christine and Robyn. The series has tracked the family during their time living in Lehi, Utah, Las Vegas and Flagstaff. Janelle, Meri and Christine have since ended their marriages to Kody.

While marriage to more than one individual at a time is not legally recognized in the United States, Kody has called his relationships with Meri, Christine and Janelle Brown “spiritual unions,” arguing that their marriages are also legal.

Janelle and Kody announced their separation in December 2022, days before Meri announced her split from the Brown family patriarch.

