How Adam Carolla became the Paul Newman car guy

“I knew this would be my one shot at getting this car,” Carolla said, running his hand over the top of the bright red Porsche. “I knew the next time it came up for auction, it would be $10 million. I was never going to have $10 million. In fact, I didn’t really have $4 million. But I knew this was my chance. I figured I could always pay for it by selling a bunch of other cars.”