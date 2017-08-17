Pebble Beach 2017: BMW brings new Z4, M8 to the concept lawn

German car company BMW is taking advantage of a captive audience of auto fans and journalists assembled for the annual Monterey Car Week to unveil a pair of concept vehicles on the lawn at Pebble Beach.

The two concept cars, which the company says precede production cars that will be revealed some time next year, represent new versions of BMW’s M8 sports car and its Z4 roadster.

Photographs released by the company before the unveiling show two dreamy machines. The Concept 8 Series car is a sleek, low-slung sedan. The Z4 is a squat, open-topped racer.

Agnieszka Doroszewicz / BMW The Z4 concept car, the company said, will be in production sometime next year. The Z4 concept car, the company said, will be in production sometime next year. (Agnieszka Doroszewicz / BMW)

Executives, in announcing the concepts, promised to make them into real cars soon.

Of the sedan, Frank van Meel, president of BMW’s M division, said in a statement that “the future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the Series 8.”

The Z4 is the latest incarnation of the company’s two-door two-seater, in production since the early 2000s.

Calling the vehicle “an all-out driving machine,” BMW’s senior vice president for design, Adrian van Hooydonk, said in a statement, “This is total freedom on four wheels.”

charles.fleming@latimes.com

@misterfleming