Ford confirms Shelby GT350 and GT350R for 2018

Keeping in sync with today’s observance of National Mustang Day, Ford Motor Co. has confirmed that it will include the Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustangs as part of its 2018 model year lineup.

The two track-ready but street legal hot rods will be available in three new colors, one of them amusingly named: Orange Fury, Kona Blue and Lead Foot Gray.

The 2018 models will be powered by the current 5.2-liter V-8 engine, which makes a healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pound feet of torque.

Pricing has not yet been announced. The 2017 GT350 has a base MSRP of $56,145, plus destination and other charges.

The 2017 GT350R, which rides on carbon fiber wheels, has a carbon fiber rear wing and is sold without a rear seat, floor mats and other essentials (to save weight), starts at $63,645, plus charges.

Fans curious about National Mustang Day details and activities can visit the founding organization’s homepage for more information.

charles.fleming@latimes.com

@misterfleming