Tesla's cash burn flares to more than $1 billion in the first quarter

For the last couple of years, Musk had led investors to expect the Model 3 to reach an annual production rate of about 400,000 cars by the end of 2017. Instead, the company is struggling to hit an annual rate of 120,000. In the Wednesday report, Tesla said Model 3 production hit 2,270 cars a week in April "for the 3rd straight week over 2,000." Currently, Tesla's Model S and Model X, both priced near $100,000 with options, are the company's main products. The company forecasts flat unit sales this year at about 100,000.