Tesla touts Autopilot's safety record, though experts allege data shenanigans

In its first quarterly report on the issue, Tesla said that last quarter it recorded one crash or near miss for every 1.92 million miles driven in its vehicles, and an even lower rate — one per 3.34 million miles — when its semiautonomous Autopilot feature was engaged. Both rates are vastly better than the most recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data showing one auto crash for every 492,000 miles driven in the United States overall, the company implied.