Trump is right to demand that AT&T sell CNN, but he's doing it for the wrong reason

Given the hand-wringing over the Trump administration’s reported demand that AT&T divest CNN as a condition of approving its $85-billion acquisition of Time Warner, CNN’s parent, you’d think that Trump was interfering in a merger that could only do good things for the public interest.

But that’s wrong. It has been crystal clear since the deal was announced about a year ago that the government should block the proposed merge. Forcing AT&T to sell CNN would be a positive step in averting all the ills that will emanate from the merger, but only a modest step. The companies shouldn’t be allowed to combine at all.

Trump’s rhetoric about the deal, which dates back to his presidential campaign, has muddled the issues—and may even have increased the chances that the deal will go through with all its negative aspects intact. His administration’s alleged demand, delivered via Justice Department antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, that AT&T sell off the Turner Broadcasting portion of TIme Warner, and specifically CNN, has been taken as an artifact of Trump’s war with CNN over its reporting on his administration.

The Trump effect is overshadowing the underlying issues with...a deal that should be analyzed on its own merits. — John Bergmayer, Public Knowledge

True, Trump whines about any news organization that reports on him negatively, but he seems to reserve the greatest venom for CNN—who can forget the video he posted on Twitter in July of him supposedly beating up on a figure with a CNN logo for its head at a wrestling event?

“The Trump effect is overshadowing the underlying issues with this deal,” says John Bergmayer, senior counsel to the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge. “We welcome people looking into the issues of political influence over antitrust decision-making, but this is still a deal that should be analyzed on its own merits.”

Public Knowledge even joined with a clutch of Tea Party and other conservative groups to urge Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to block the deal unless its harmful aspects can be prevented, an unlikely prospect. “Allowing these firms to join forces,” the groups asserted in an Oct. 26 letter to Sessions, “would intolerably limit consumers’ control over what they watch and where they get their information.”

Let’s look at the underlying issues, and then at how Trump has complicated matters.

AT&T is the nation’s largest provider of pay TV (following its 2015 acquisition of DirecTV), as well as its second-largest wireless company and third-largest broadband internet provider. Time Warner is one of the nation’s largest content companies, the owner of CNN, HBO, Warner Bros. and the cable channels TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network and Turner Classic Movies, among numerous other entertainment and news offerings.

In antitrust jargon, the deal would be a “vertical” merger, bringing together business at different levels of a given industry, rather than a “horizontal” merger, which applies to deals that bring together two largely identical businesses—two cable firms merging, for example.

Normally, vertical mergers are treated as less anti-competitive than their horizontal cousins, since they don’t eliminate a competitor from the marketplace. But mergers of distributors of information and entertainment content with creators of that content raise special concerns. The danger is that AT&T, which owns the internet pipeline into an ever-increasing share of American homes, could use that power to steer its internet customers to its own content and degrade or block competing material.

Kept separate, content distribution companies such as AT&T and DirectTV have an incentive to offer their subscribers the best possible TV package. Content companies just want to create material that will attract the largest number of viewers. Put them together and their business incentives change drastically.

The new AT&T “might not want to give too good a deal to DISH Network (a satellite competitor of DirecTV), because it wants people to become DirecTV customers,” Bergmayer argues. “There’s not even a question about whether AT&T’s TV packages are going to carry Time Warner programming, because of course they are. But that may be at the expense of viewers or competing programmers that might have something better, but aren’t even going to be considered.”

Up to now, Federal Communications Commission rules promoting network neutrality tended to act against such behavior by mandating that internet service providers give all content equal access to the customer. But under Trump’s newly appointed FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, the commission is moving toward scrapping network neutrality principles.

Under Pai, the FCC ceded jurisdiction over the AT&T deal to the Dept. of Justice—even though the FCC maintained oversight over the merger of Comcast and NBCUniversal in 2011, a smaller deal but one with the same vertical structure.

The prospect is that, if only AT&T complies with the Justice Dept.’s lone politically-motivated demand over CNN, the merger will be approved. “Every citizen ought to be interested in finding out if there’s been political pressure applied,” says former FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, now a senior advisor to Common Cause. “But that shouldn’t sidetrack us from the fact that this deal is bad for consumers, bad for competition, bad for innovation, bad for the country in general. It’s far too much power for any one company to wield in a democratic society. It ought to be unacceptable on its face.”