Our 25 must-see shows at Netflix Is a Joke

Let’s get something straight right now — the idea that you could see all the shows you want to catch during Netflix Is a Joke Fest is, frankly, laughable. There’s too much of everything happening at once and our brains, wallets and gas tanks can only take so much. Choices will have to be made. But one thing’s for sure during the return of the streamer’s two-week explosion of dream lineups of the best comics in the world: there will be plenty to choose from. Whether you’re seeing a show at one of L.A.’s biggest venues, our beloved local comedy clubs or catching something at the fest’s new al-fresco hub Outside Is a Joke on the grounds of the Palladium, L.A. comedy fans are about to be blessed. To hopefully make things a little easier to navigate, here’s our list of the 25 shows we definitely plan to check out next month.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco

Hollywood Bowl

May 1-2

Stand-up has always been regarded as an individual sport, but sometimes there are dream teams. With the combined caliber of comedic genius to fill four Hollywood Bowls, Netflix Is a Joke kicks things off right by bringing in heavy hitters Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco to bring their spotlights together on L.A’.s most prestigious stage. If you couldn’t score a ticket to any of the shows these guys have done separately or in tandem at the Forum or the Greek in the last year, now’s your chance to get them all at once for two back-to-back Rat Pack-style shows. Whether it’s fart jokes, observational humor or masterfully dry punchlines about family and relationships, this is a level of comedy that’s worth battling the hellish parking and putting on some nice clothes for. — Nate Jackson

Ralph Barbosa

The Vermont Hollywood (special taping)

May 1

Few comics are hitting Netflix Is a Joke Fest as hard as Ralph Barbosa. With four shows, including two at the Vermont Hollywood to be taped for an upcoming special, the Dallas-bred comic is on the hunt to capitalize on his rocketing stardom. Before his debut special “Cowabunga” hit the streamer last year, he was in a suit telling jokes on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, and late last year he made his HBO comedy debut in the third installment of Latin stand-up series “Entre Nos.” Before that, his “Don’t Tell Comedy” set garnered millions of views on YouTube. We’re excited to see where his unique brand of dry, secretly wise stoner comedy will take him next. And there’s no better way to know than to show up at his special taping to see it first. — N.J.

Ali Wong (Courtesy of Netflix)

Ali Wong Residency

The Wiltern

May 2-12

Ali Wong’s massive residency at the Wiltern started as a simple handful of stand-up shows from the recent “Beef” executive producer and Emmy winner for lead actress in a limited series. Sure, the run included early and late May 4 tapings for her upcoming fourth Netflix special. Then came four more “Just Added” shows — and another four — and the “sold out” notations just continued appearing on ticket pages. At last check, only a few options remained (with two “low ticket” warnings) for the Ali Wong Residency May 2 through 12 at the Wiltern theater. Sheng Wang, a former “Fresh Off the Boat” writer with Wong, opens. — Julie Seabaugh

Steph Tolev (Courtesy of Netflix)

Steph Tolev

The Comedy Store

May 2

The minute Steph Tolev takes center stage at the Comedy Store, possibly in a jumpsuit, no one will be safe. Attacking every gig with the panache of a pro wrestler, Tolev’s full-body convulsions and act-outs on stage are like watching a comedy exorcism. The Canadian comic’s shows are loud, semi-grindy, raunchy and always laugh-out-loud hysterical. Tolev’s comedy is not for your mama, unless she’s cool and in that case, be sure to bring her to this show. — Ali Lerman

Bill Burr

Hollywood Bowl

May 3

Bill Burr’s many accomplishments both within and beyond the scope of his work as a comedian have earned him legendary status. That includes being the first comedian to perform at the ancient Greek amphitheater the Odeon of Herodes Atticus as well as the first to perform at Fenway Park, along with his various Emmy and Grammy nods. By those standards, headlining a show at the Hollywood Bowl should simply be another feather in his cap, but we know his performance at L.A.’s most beloved outdoor venue will be one for the books as his 30-something years of dishing out his no-holds-barred brand of gritty, everyman snarkiness continue to make him a national treasure. — Scott Feinblatt

Katt Willaims (Courtesy of Netflix)

Katt Williams

YouTube Theater

May 4

Following Netflix’s mostly successful-ish March 2023 disruptive gamble to livestream “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” direct from Baltimore, the streamer’s brave company brass doubles down (and then some) with May 4’s “global livestream comedy event” Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour. Along with a handful of special guests, Williams — arena king, Emmy winner, talkative podcast guest, viral caller-outer and famed childhood reader — gets live and amplified on Netflix from Inglewood’s YouTube Theater for a special taping promising to be as potentially unhinged as it is unforgettable. — J.S.

Roy Wood Jr.

The Belasco

May 4

There was a collective sigh when Roy Wood Jr. announced last year that he would leave “The Daily Show.” Wood was in the running to become the host after Trevor Noah left, but the “correspondent” walked through a magic hallway that just led back to longtime host Jon Stewart. Wood shrugged. His laid-back, irreverent humor is just as evident on his X (formerly known as Twitter) feed as anywhere else. He uses observational humor about real-world situations — racism, sexism, all the isms — as a scalpel to carve up the ills that plague us and show us their insides. Wood will perform on May 4 at the Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St. Tickets start at $39. FWIW, that’s a small price to pay to do a temperature check on your emotional intelligence. — Dawn M. Burkes

Tom Brady Roast

May 5

Kia Forum

Who comes out on top when football’s seven-time world champion faces the best roasters in the universe? On May 5, the G.R.O.A.T. Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady dais tackles everything from the ex- ex- ex-quarterback’s pro career records, personal lows, retirement teases, deflation, crazy diets, hydration, hair choices and chin clefts to this fall’s upcoming NFL broadcast gig with Fox Sports. The San Mateo native may have braved some bantering and even dropped an F-bomb in “80 for Brady,” but the Kia Forum playing field promises a whole new game bringing even harder hits. — J.S.

Princess

Hollywood Palladium

May 5

If you like funny and you love Prince (RIP), you have to check out Princess. It’s about to be a rockin’ Cinco-de-Princess on May 5 at the Hollywood Palladium, where you can sing and dance along with the comedy stylings of SNL alum Maya Rudolph and L.A. singer-songwriter Gretchen Lieberum. Singing together since 2012, the pipes on this pairing deliver a flawless tribute, and purple isn’t required — unless of course you’re a real fan. — A.L.

Sinbad Tribute Show

YouTube Theater

May 6

For almost 20 years, Sinbad was inescapable: TV, movies, commercials, books, you name it. So when he retreated from public appearances after a stroke in October 2020, there was a Sinbad-sized hole that seemingly no one could fill. Who could be that affable? That funny? That warm? And all the time? It’s only right that a festival of this magnitude salute him for leaving such an indelible impression on pop culture. Hip-hop luminary Doug E. Fresh will host the Sinbad Tribute Show, with scheduled appearances by Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley, Byron Allen, Mark Curry and others. — D.M.B.

David Letterman (Courtesy of Netflix)

Gods of Comedy With David Letterman

May 6-8

The Montalban Theatre

During the inaugural Netflix Is a Joke festival in 2022 the titular host of “That’s My Time With David Letterman” led a “conversation and comedy” evening series at the Fonda with rising names Sam Morril, Naomi Ekperigin, Rosebud Baker, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Phil Wang. This year, the late-night titan returns May 6 through 8 with David Letterman’s Gods of Comedy at the Montalban Theatre. Rising talent is out, classic Letterman conversation takes center stage, and an unannounced lineup of colossal names is set to delve deep and blow the minds of the audience in the process. — J.S.

Would You Bang Him? Hosted By Rich Vos & Bonnie McFarlane

The Kookaburra Lounge

May 7

Comedians, partners in marriage and co-hosts on the podcast “My Wife Hates Me” — Bonnie McFarlane and Rich Vos make a superb combination. They’re teaming up again on May 7 to play hosts on Would You Bang Him? This “Slut Shaming Comedy Game Show” is part stand-up, part roast and all good, harmless, sexist fun. Here’s how it works: male comedians perform stand-up for a panel of female comedians. After each set, the women decide (sometimes in graphic detail) if they would in fact “bang” him. McFarlane’s perfectly crafted hilarity, Vos’ cutting crowd work, guest judges and a stellar lineup — what more could you want? — A.L.

Seth Rogan (Courtesy of Netflix)

Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl

May 7

Hollywood Bowl

The title alone is worth the price of admission for May 7’s Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl variety benefit show at the open-air Hollywood Bowl. Huge bonuses: The host, Houseplant cannabis co-founder and co-head of the Hilarity for Charity nonprofit with wife Lauren Miller Rogen, also promises performances from 2022 Netflix fest veteran Snoop Dogg, Lil Dicky, Ronny Chieng, Janelle James and Ramy Youssef, plus crazy-big surprise guests, some sweet fireworks and all proceeds battling Alzheimer’s disease. “And you can smoke weed inside,” Rogen has explicitly clarified on social media. “They won’t kick you out!” — J.S.

Hannah Gadsby (and friends)

United Theater

May 7

With the recent debut of her latest Netflix special “Gender Agenda,” Hannah Gadsby has set herself up to become not only one of the streamer’s top draws but also its head curator of LGBTQ+ comedy. The audience built from the cerebral banter of this Aussie stand-up has become a springboard for new queer talent of all stripes, which will no doubt continue with her spot on Netflix Is a Joke this year in a show titled “Hannah Gadsby and Close Personal Acquaintances … Some of Whom They’ve Never Met.” Taking over the United Theater for one night only, we’re sure to see Gadsby play ringmaster of a lineup of her funniest friends who we’re eager to become obsessed with. — N.J.

85 South’s “Five On It”

YouTube Theater

May 7

Despite its roots in Atlanta, L.A. is becoming a home away from home for “85 South Show’s” trio of diabolically funny comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean. The dynamic trio has garnered over 2 million organic subscribers on YouTube, more than half a billion independent views and over 150,000 live show tickets sold. Having recently slayed the crowds at Kia Forum, their next trip to Inglewood is sure to have fans at the YouTube Theater rolling in the aisles. Stepping on stage with a live band, DJ, couches and red cups full of booze, this blizzard of foolishly X-rated bits, dance moves and tipsy R&B crooning turns every show into one big house party. — N.J.

Christina P

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

May 8

Christina P is coming back to L.A. and with one show already sold out, you gotta jump fast on this newly added one. Whether it’s crushing it as the co-host of superb podcast “Your Mom’s House” with hubby Tom Segura, or delivering side-splitting specials “Mother Inferior” and “Mom Genes,” this mommy doesn’t miss. She’s doing it up at this year’s festival, goth-style, at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever. Her no-holds-barred style is sure to evoke laughter loud enough to wake the dead. — A.L.

Matt Rife

Hollywood Bowl

May 8

As (probably) the most controversial figure playing the festival this year, Matt Rife at the Hollywood Bowl is likely going to be quite the experience. On one hand, he’s undoubtedly one of the brightest and best comedians under 30. On the other, he’s almost certainly going to crack some of the misogynistic jokes that made him a headliner in the first place. He’s likely as close to a zillennial Andrew Dice Clay as will ever exist, and he’s absolutely capable of headlining arena-level shows — at least until they start to become men’s rights rallies. — J.C.

Wendy Leibman ( Courtesy of Netflix )

Wendy Liebman

The Hotel Cafe Second Stage

May 8

Wendy Liebman is a veteran of the funny business. From “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” to Kimmel, “America’s Got Talent” and her newest special, “It’s Wendy,” Liebman’s ability to be consistently hilarious never wavers. Self-deprecating stories said in the sweetest tone and one-liners delivered almost under her breath suck you into her world wondering what she will possibly utter next. You can get in on her comedy stylings yourself at the Hotel Cafe Second Stage. She’s only there for one night, so rally the crew and see this 42-year-old, well 43-year-old, OK 48-year-old comedy queen! — A.L.

Tom Segura

Kia Forum

May 9

In what will surely be one of the biggest shows of the festival, actor, writer, hit podcaster and stand-up comedian Tom Segura will perform his latest set of jokes at the Kia Forum as he embarks on his Come Together tour. Expect more of Segura’s unique jokes, perspectives and humorous takes on family life, love, sex, relationships, politics and society with a new hour of comedy. Segura is fresh off his last tour that saw him headline a whopping 300 shows. — Alex Distefano

Anthony Jeselnik

The United Theater

May 10

This Comedy Central roast master is coming to L.A. to destroy the Netflix Is a Joke Fest — in the driest way possible. Known for his steady delivery, Anthony Jeselnik baits audiences worldwide with a light topic turned darker than one could ever imagine, all within what seems like one breath. His sentences are weaved like hilarious mayhem that takes whatever the opposite of PC is to the next level. If you like your comedy with a side of blue, do not even think about sleeping on this Jeselnik show. — A.L.

Puddles the Clown (Andrew Woodman /Courtesy of Netflix )

Puddles Pity Party

Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium

May 10

You may have seen Puddles Pity Party on Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent: AGT the Champions” during his Las Vegas residency, or quite possibly you’ve seen him roaming around, towering over crowds at a music festival. Once you’ve seen him though, at 7 feet tall he’s hard to forget. And once you hear him, you’ll surely fall in love, so prepare yourself. There is nothing scary about this lonely clown filling the air with melodic cover songs and treating your eardrums to crooning comparable to any Grammy winner. And his show is at 5:45 p.m. on May 10, making Puddles Pity Party the best way to kick off your weekend. — A.L.

Bert Kreischer

Kia Forum

May 11

Bert Kreischer is one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the game today, but he’s so much more than just a funny man on a stage. The co-host of the hilarious podcast “2 Bears 1 Cave” (along with friend and fellow bear, Tom Segura) has starred on the big screen (“The Machine”), curated and headlined his own festival (The Fully Loaded Tour), co-owns a vodka brand (Por Osos), and still finds time to be a family man. This year, he’ll also become part of an extremely small number of comedians who have sold out the Kia Forum for his headlining show on the second week of the festival. With a capacity of 17,500, getting into that venue for Kreischer promises not just an electrifying party filled with laughs, but you’ll also get an outstanding view of his recently slimmed-down bare chest projected on those screens. If that’s not enough to entice you, we don’t know what is. — A.L.

Jack Jr.

May 11

The Belasco

Jack Assadourian, a.k.a. Jack Jr. , comes from a comedy family. Growing up watching stand-up at his parent’s comedy club, the HaHa in North Hollywood, punchlines are in his blood. Assadourian’s jokes about his upbringing — a mix of Mexican and Armenian heritage — have helped him stand out in the world of stand-up. In 2019 he was the finalist on the NBC show “Stand Up” and he’s been featured on Amazon’s “Laugh After Dark” and “The Church of What’s Happening Now Podcast With Joey Diaz.” In the last few years, Jack Jr. has also leveled up as a show promoter and the creator of the NoHo Comedy Festival. After opening slots for such comedians as Marlon Wayans and David Spade, among others, Jack Jr. will bring his witty humorous headlining act to fans at the Belasco. — A.D.

Nate Jackson (Courtesy of Netflix)

Nate Jackson

Palace Theatre

May 11

Though plenty of comics view crowd work as just part of the job, Nate Jackson has made it the springboard to a career. If you feel like being made into a human s’more, go ahead and make sure you’re somewhere in his line of vision when he gets on stage at the Palace Theater to roast and toast his fans who will pack the rows of this sure to be sold-out show. Mastering the art of picking off loudmouth hecklers and awkward front-row couples like a trained sniper, Jackson’s quick wit and timing on display in countless viral TikTok clips are quickly helping him become a household name. Even sitting down, he’s better than most stand-ups out there today. And no, I’m not just saying this because we share the same name. — N.J.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Live!

May 11

Greek Theatre

When people talk about today’s polarized society, they’re probably not talking about “I Think You Should Leave” — but they should be. If you don’t love the Emmy-winning sketch show, you probably can’t stand its “cringe comedy” or its fans quoting it incessantly. But if you’re not just here for the zip line and know that you gotta give, then it looks like Christmas came early. Grab your shirt brother, eat a sloppy steak and head to the live version of “I Think You Should Leave.” It promises to be unlike anything else at the festival, and it’s simply too good. — J.C.

