Consumer choice has suddenly revolutionized the electricity business in California. But utilities are striking back

The CCAs have been successful at holding on to their customers because they have several inherent advantages over the incumbent utilities. For one thing, they aren’t saddled with high legacy costs from the construction of big power plants or long-term contracts for renewable power at the high prices that prevailed just a few years ago. They’re not bound to pay dividends to shareholders — instead, those that achieve a surplus can funnel it back to their local communities in the form of job and training programs or other public amenities.