Jennifer Lee steps down as Disney Animation chief. ‘Zootopia’ co-director takes over

Writer and director Jared Bush, left, has been named chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, while Jennifer Lee will be returning to filmmaking.

Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee has stepped down from her executive role to focus on leading the “Frozen” franchise, Walt Disney Co. said Thursday.

“Zootopia” and “Encanto” director Jared Bush has been named as her replacement. The change is effective immediately.

Bush has worked at Disney Animation for 13 years and is writing and directing “Zootopia 2,” which will come out next year. He also served as screenwriter for 2016’s “Moana” and was executive producer on 2021’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

“Disney Animation is home to some of the greatest stories and characters of the past century,” Bush said in a statement. “I’m so excited to work with all of our filmmakers, artists, and Disney Animation team members as we shape the future of this legendary studio together.”

Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman called Bush a “prominent creative force at Disney Animation for the past decade,” and said in the statement that he was “thrilled that he’ll be taking the reins of this storied studio.”

Lee said in the statement that she was “grateful” to Bergman and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger “for supporting my decision to return to filmmaking full time.”

“I’ve always believed in Jared’s incredible talent and can’t wait to see, with his passion and dedication to animation, what he brings to the [chief creative officer] role,” she said. “For me, getting to collaborate with this studio of artists, animators, and storytellers is such a privilege, and I look forward to all we will create together.”

Lee served as head of the storied animation studio for six years, overseeing its creative output including movies, series and related projects.

She was a director and screenwriter of 2013’s “Frozen” and its 2019 sequel, “Frozen 2.” She will now focus on writing and directing the next installment of the franchise — “Frozen 3,” set for release in 2027 — and writing “Frozen 4” along with colleague Marc Smith. Lee has worked at Disney Animation since 2011.