Cowardly Delta Air and BofA bail on Shakespeare, showing the folly of corporate sponsorship of art

New York's Public Theater probably should not have been surprised that Delta Air Lines dropped its sponsorship of the organization following right-wing criticism of its production of “Julius Caesar.”

Delta, which has been the “official airline” of the Public Theater for four years, fled in abject panic after Breitbart and Fox News, among others, threw conniptions over the depiction of Caesar as a Trump-like figure in its production of the Shakespeare play for its free Shakespeare in the Park program. Julius Caesar, you see, gets assassinated in the piece. Bank of America, another fine upstanding patron of the arts, withdrew its sponsorship of the production, though not of the theater group.

One couldn’t hope for a better illustration of the drawbacks for arts institutions of relying on corporate sponsorship. Artists don’t have the right to count on a sturdy defense of their judgment from such patrons. That’s because corporations don’t sponsor art to promote art for its own sake. They sponsor art for their own sakes. As they tend to do in other contexts, they can be counted on to run for the hills the moment it appears that their own reputations might be sullied by what producers, directors and actors do in their name.

No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar... crossed the line on the standards of good taste. — Delta Air Lines

What marks the decisions of both corporations as especially philistine in this case is that they’re couching their withdrawals as responses to a breach of decorum.

“No matter what your political stance may be,” Delta said, “the graphic staging of Julius Caesar...crossed the line on the standards of good taste.”

BofA offered a similar rationale. “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in such a way that was intended to provoke and offend,” it said. The bank cast itself as rather a victim in the affair: “Had this intention been made known to us,” it said, “we would have decided not to sponsor it.”

A few points here. First, it’s true that art sometimes intends to “provoke and offend.” That’s what tends to distinguish productions of “Julius Caesar” from broadcasts of “Family Ties.”

Second, BofA’s statement, in particular, comes uncomfortably close to suggesting that corporate sponsors should have the privilege of dictating the artistic terms of productions they have money in. At a certain level, this is unsurprising, since companies generally operate their cultural sponsorship programs out of their marketing departments, so why shouldn’t they control their art the same way they control their advertising campaigns? But one seldom finds this principle being stated so baldly.

Third, Delta and BofA should spare us the noble sentiment. It’s crystal clear that they were responding to ideological pressure, not aesthetics. We know this because “Julius Caesar” has been playing in previews since May 23. Neither corporation uttered a peep of misgiving until after the sirens were sounded by Breitbart (on June 6) and Fox (on Sunday). Both folded their sponsorships before the end of the day Sunday. The show officially opens in Central Park on Monday night.

For those looking for equivalence, a production of “Julius Caesar” featuring a black actor in the title role, which was widely read as a reference to President Obama, was staged in New York in 2012 by the Guthrie Theater of Minneapolis. No one objected. Delta, which was a sponsor of the Guthrie though not of this particular production, wasn’t heard to object.

Corporate sponsorships of cultural institutions aren’t new, but they’ve always had pitfalls for both the sponsors and sponsoreds. It’s not uncommon for the cultural institutions to be criticized for accepting money from corporations with noisome businesses or reputations, such as tobacco companies, big oil and banks. And as in the present case, corporations have to be wary of putting their names on art that might give offense.

The problem there is that great art by its nature is subversive. Efforts to produce “conservative” satirical TV shows have failed, because how can you make upholding the status quo funny? Often, what makes art great is the extent to which subversion itself provokes reaction from the status quo. That was surely the case with the years-long worldwide effort to suppress James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” as retold in Kevin Birmingham’s excellent chronicle “The Most Dangerous Book.”

Corporate sponsorship bears dangers for artists themselves. The best explication of the relationship comes from David Foster Wallace in his essay about taking a luxury cruise, “A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again.” On board his Celebrity Cruises ship, Wallace comes across an essay in the cruise brochure by the memoirist Frank Conroy, one of Wallace’s literary heroes. The essay describes Conroy’s own Celebrity Cruise in terms of unalloyed pleasure. But Wallace knows it’s just an ad masquerading as a personal recollection. That’s the offense: “An essay’s fundamental obligations are supposed to be to the reader,” Wallace observes. “An advertisement’s primary obligation...is to serve the financial interests of its sponsor.”

The corporate sponsors of “Julius Caesar” are couching their objections as though the production is an offense to the audience, but the truth is they’re fleeing because it’s a threat to their financial interests. That the threat is exceedingly shallow doesn’t matter to them.

It’s probably unwise to expect corporate marketeers to have read past Act 3, Scene 1 of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.” That’s the point at which Caesar gets assassinated. But the rest of the play is Shakespeare’s gloss on the consequences of this act for its perpetrators.