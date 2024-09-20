Ex-Bad Boy Records rapper Shyne says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘destroyed my life’ as mogul awaits trial

Shyne claimed Sean “Diddy” Combs “pretty much sent me to prison,” decades after he took the fall for a shooting in the ’90s that involved the music mogul.

Former Bad Boy Records rapper Shyne has a stern message about Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the mogul’s legal fallout: “This is someone who destroyed my life.”

The Belizean hip-hop artist-turned-politician broke his silence on Combs’ latest legal woes during a press conference earlier this week, evoking a shooting in the ’90s that spoiled his relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder.

“This is someone who in a sense testified against me when I was on trial,” Shyne said during the conference, according to a clip aired Thursday by Belize radio station Love FM.

“I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me,” Shyne (born Jamal Barrow) continued, “he pretty much sent me to prison.”

Shyne, a former protégé of Combs, was sentenced in 2001 to 10 years in jail for an assault conviction stemming from a 1999 nightclub shooting in New York that involved Combs and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Three bystanders were wounded. Combs was acquitted in the widely publicized case. Shyne was released in 2009 and deported to his home country.

The former artist, whose career was derailed by the conviction, said during the press conference that he “forgave” and “moved on.” He acknowledged Combs’ efforts to help promote education in Belize, but distanced himself from his ex-mentor. He clarified that their relationship is far from amicable.

“This is not someone who I vacationed with and [with whom] I enjoyed this great intimate relationship of brotherhood,” Shyne said.

Shyne’s remarks come after Combs was arrested Monday evening and indicted on three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He remains in a federal jail in Brooklyn, N.Y., pending trial.

Combs’ alleged history of sexual assault came to light when his ex-girlfriend and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura sued the rapper in November 2023. The suit was settled a day after it was filed, but it opened the floodgates to more civil suits, including those from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones and Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard.

The mounting allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking paved the path for a federal probe that included Homeland Security raids in March on Combs’ mansions in Holmby Hills and Miami.

Shyne, who previously condemned Combs’ “repugnant behavior,” concluded his press conference reiterating the negative impact the disgraced music and media entrepreneur had on his career. He also seemed to take the high road.

“This is someone that destroyed my life,” he said. “But do I take any joy or any satisfaction with what he is going through? Absolutely not.”