How Trump's Obamacare administrator is taking a hatchet to Obamacare

As we observed at the time, this was a remark of almost medieval stupidity. All the evidence available indicates that having coverage under Medicaid produces better health, including mental health, as well as improved family finances. Bringing millions more needy people into the program is no "hollow victory" by any standard. That's especially so given that the evidence shows that Medicaid patients' access to care, the quality of their care and their satisfaction with their care are commensurate with that of patients with employer-paid coverage, and hugely superior to the experience of people without insurance.