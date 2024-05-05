Money Talk with Liz Weston: A sticky inheritance scenario

Achieving what you want with your estate plan may be a lot more complicated and have more repercussions than you currently imagine.

Dear Liz: I have an adult daughter by a previous marriage who has no savings or retirement funds. I want to change my living trust to ensure that my daughter only receives a monthly amount similar to my required minimum distribution from my IRA, plus half of our paid-off house after my wife and I pass away. Do I need a trust attorney?

Answer: Restricting access to an inheritance might be necessary, but few adults would be happy about being put on an allowance. Unhappy heirs may be more likely to challenge an estate plan, so you should get expert advice if you want your wishes to prevail.

Even if your daughter is amenable, you still need an estate planning attorney’s help to craft the trust that doles out the money. Understand that inherited IRAs typically must be drained within 10 years. (The exceptions are for surviving spouses, minor children, the disabled or chronically ill or survivors who are not more than 10 years younger than the account owner.) If the beneficiary is a trust, the distributions don’t have to be paid out to your daughter, but any amount retained by the trust will typically be taxed at a higher rate. Plus, you’ll have to find someone to manage the trust, notes Burton Mitchell, a Los Angeles estate planning attorney. Who you select to be the trustee is critically important, as they will have to deal with your daughter for the rest of her life, Mitchell says.

Also, you may need to reconsider how you own your house if you want to ensure half goes to your daughter. Typically couples own property jointly, so that the survivor inherits automatically. If you want to bequeath your half of the property to someone other than your spouse, you may need to change the ownership structure to tenants in common. You’ll need to think this through carefully, since such a change would have legal, tax and practical implications that you’ll want an attorney to thoroughly explain. For example, if your spouse dies before you, she could leave her house to someone other than you, Mitchell notes. The house could be sold and you might need to find somewhere else to live. Conversely, if you die first, your wife could be forced to move if your daughter insisted on selling the house.

In other words, achieving what you want may be a lot more complicated and have more repercussions than you currently imagine. Talking with an experienced estate planning attorney can help you better understand your options.

Credit for time spent on a DIY home project?

Dear Liz: My husband remodeled all of the bathrooms in our home. We have receipts for the materials we purchased so that we can reduce our capital gains when we sell our home. Can we claim my husband’s time as labor costs for the home improvements?

Answer: No.

You can add the cost of improvements to your tax basis, which will be deducted from the sale amount to determine your potentially taxable capital gains. But you can’t add to your tax basis the value of your own labor, or any labor for which you didn’t pay.

Is my wife’s pension at risk?

Dear Liz: My wife worked in the private sector for 30 years and paid into Social Security before starting her current job in the public sector. She will get a small pension from this job when she decides to retire. It’s our understanding that the windfall elimination provision won’t apply to her since she contributed to Social Security for 30 years. Is that correct? Will she also be able to receive her small pension?

Answer: Yes and yes. The windfall elimination provision normally applies to people who receive pensions from jobs that didn’t pay into Social Security. This provision can reduce, but not eliminate, the benefits they get from Social Security. However, the provision doesn’t apply to people who have 30 or more years of “substantial earnings” from jobs that did pay into Social Security. The amount considered “substantial” varies by year; in 2024, it’s $31,275.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.