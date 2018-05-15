Yes, Pelosi and McCarthy represent two different Californias — but why do they serve each other's voters?

This begins to look like the situation addressed by Thomas Frank in his best-selling 2004 book "What's the Matter with Kansas?" The book asked why residents in the heartland kept voting for politicians espousing policies that were inimical to their own welfare—chiefly conservative Republicans hostile to economic policies and government programs that the voters needed. His answer lay in the culture wars fostered by the GOP, which preached anti-abortion, anti-"elite," pro-Christianity, pro-"family values," while enacting policies that made the rich richer and set members of the working class to fighting each other.