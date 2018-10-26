I shush talkers at concerts, and I'm proud: A manifesto

We all know what’s chiefly responsible for the collapse of audience etiquette: television. As people became accustomed to getting their entertainment at home — and especially when they started to watch feature films on demand at home — they lost the ability to distinguish between the living room couch, from which they could trade quips with their friends and engage in a one-sided dialogue with the characters on screen, and the stadium seat in the cinema or even the plush seat in the concert hall. All shushers like myself have had the experience of asking noisy patrons to kindly shut up, only to be told that it’s their right to treat the hall like their TV room, because they paid for their ticket, ya know?