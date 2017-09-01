By tossing a Richard Simmons libel case, a judge strikes a major blow against transgender discrimination

In June 2016, the National Enquirer turned its typically overexcited attention to Richard Simmons, the fitness guru. Simmons had been out of the public eye for two years, and the Enquirer claimed to know why.

“RICHARD SIMMONS: HE’S NOW A WOMAN!” the newspaper blasted across its front page.

Supermarket shoppers who made it to the story inside were told that the then-67-year-old entertainer “has undergone shocking sex swap surgery” that included breast implants, and was “living as a gal named Fiona.” There were photos of Simmons in drag.

Simmons, who says not a speck of that was true, filed a libel suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against the newspaper’s owner, American Media. This week, Judge Gregory Keosian issued a tentative ruling that could strike a major blow for gender equality before the law. He found that whether it’s true or not that Simmons underwent the transition as the Enquirer reported, it’s simply not libelous or defamatory to call someone transgender.

Misidentification of a person as transgender is not actionable defamation .... The court will not validate those prejudices by legally recognizing them. — Judge Gregory Keosian

Keosian’s tentative ruling dismisses Simmons’ lawsuit. It’s still up to the judge to make his ruling final, but his meticulously argued 15-page opinion leaves scant room for doubt about what the final version will say. Keosian places sexual identity on the same plane where imputations about race and homosexuality have been for years — as not inherently defamatory. Attorneys for Simmons and American Media couldn’t be reached for comment.

The ruling is important for several reasons. As Keosian observes, it’s the first such ruling in California, which makes it seem like a harbinger of legal rulings to come nationwide. It also chips away at what may be the last legally acceptable standard of prejudice under the law, which is that directed at transgender persons and those exploring their gender identity.

There are plenty of signs that the impulse to discriminate in American society has moved from race and homosexuality to gender identity. That’s what underpins President Trump’s announced ban on transgender people serving in the military.

(Don’t be fooled by Trump’s claim that the medical needs of transgender service people are too expensive. A 2016 Rand Corp. study placed the annual cost at a “relatively low” $8.4 million a year, maximum — that’s 10% of what the military spends on erectile dysfunction pills and a fraction of what the country spends ferrying Trump to Mar-a-Lago and his other weekend getaways.) Interestingly, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis seems to be slow-walking Trump’s order by referring it to a study committee; that could be a sign that distaste for transgender discrimination is more widespread than Trump calculated.

As Keosian observed, the dismal history of courts’ allowing public prejudices to govern libel law is a long one. At one time or another, judges have found that it’s defamatory to accuse someone of having cancer or some other “loathsome disease,” of having been born out of wedlock, of being black or being gay.

Recognizing that such prejudices are always transitory, the courts have steadily moved away from accepting them as grounds for defamation judgments. Tom Cruise won a $10-million libel judgment in California against a gay porn actor who falsely said he’d had an affair with Cruise. But that was in 2003 and it’s not at all clear that he’d win now. In New York, state and federal judges scrapped the imputation of homosexuality as grounds for defamation in 2012.

Keosian cites a 1989 Georgia ruling that “private biases may be outside the reach of the law, but the law cannot, directly or indirectly, give them effect.” The Massachusetts state Supreme Court, in its landmark 2003 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, expressed much the same viewpoint — the court acknowledged that a segment of the community regarded homosexuality as immoral, but public opinion was irrelevant: “If this Court were to agree that calling someone a homosexual is defamatory per se,” the judges ruled, “it would, in effect, validate that sentiment and legitimize relegating homosexuals to second-class status.”

Treating “transgender” as an actionable slur is especially problematic in California, Keosian ruled, because discrimination based on “gender identity and gender expression” is specifically outlawed. So, too, is the “trans panic” defense in murder cases, which would allow defendants to argue that discovery of the victim’s actual gender or gender identity in a romantic or sexual context was a reasonable provocation for homicide.

But the principle the judge laid out is much more broadly applicable. “Even if there is a sizable portion of the population who hold prejudices against these characteristics, misidentification of a person as transgender is not actionable defamation,” he wrote. “The court will not validate those prejudices by legally recognizing them.”

