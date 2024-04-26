Six California House races that could help determine control of Congress

Over 2,000 miles west of the nation’s Capitol, the battle for control of the House of Representatives in 2025 is being waged in farmland along Highway 99, fast-growing commuter communities north and east of Los Angeles and Orange County beach towns and inland suburbs.

While Republicans currently have a razor-thin majority in the House, partisan makeup of next year’s Congress will almost certainly be decided this November — at least in part — by a handful of hypercompetitive California races.

California “is, along with New York, one of the two most important paths to potential Democratic control of the House,” said Dave Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Democrats underperformed in both states in 2022, in part because their in-state political dominance helped Republicans channel voter frustration into anger toward Democrats, Wasserman explained.

But many of these districts are likely to perform better for Democrats in a presidential cycle, given former President Trump’s spot at the top of the Republican ticket. (The former president remains unpopular in California and faces criminal prosecution in four separate trials, all of which make his presence on the ballot a potential hindrance for California GOP candidates.)

“If Democrats are to have any hope of winning the majority, they probably need to win at least three Republican seats in California,” Wasserman said.

The Cook Political Report has rated 10 California races as competitive, with six of them rated as either lean Democratic or lean Republican or a tossup.

Those six most competitive races are also all being targeted by both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, with establishment party backing likely to bring even more attention and funding into the districts.

Five of the six seats are currently held by Republicans, with four of those five in congressional districts that President Biden won in the 2020 election.

The other four races — which include the seats currently held by Reps. Josh Harder (D-Turlock), Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano), Young Kim (R-Placentia) and Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) — are in Cook’s slightly less pliable “likely Republican” or “likely Democrat” categories.

With a little more than six months to go until Election Day, here are the most hotly-contested races to watch.