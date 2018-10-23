Here's why Trump thinks it's still 'acceptable' to target transgender people for discrimination and abuse

Lynn Conway is retired now with her husband, Charles Rogers, but her work was crucial to the development of the technologies every one of us uses every day — just last week, the University of Michigan announced it will be awarding her an honorary doctorate in science in December, when she’ll be delivering the winter commencement address. Her transgender advocacy is a byword; in an email Monday, she told me, “This is a pivotal time for the trans community, when direct and supportive responses are immediately needed.”