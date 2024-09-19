What’s on the November ballot in California?

While the Golden State’s Democratic leanings in the presidential contest are well known, California is home to several swing districts that make the state critical this year in determining which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

Additionally, voters will elect a new U.S. senator, decide several ballot measures and weigh in on numerous local races.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the election?

Election day is Nov. 5. But in California, it’s really an election month, with all 22.2 million registered voters in the state receiving mail-in ballots. They are scheduled to be sent by Oct. 7.

What are voters deciding on?

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket and receiving the lion’s share of attention. Californians will also decide if they want Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank or Republican former Dodgers star Steve Garvey to take the Senate seat held for decades by Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who died last year.

Given that California’s statewide electorate skews heavily Democratic — a Republican has not won statewide since 2006 — these contests are not very competitive.

But California could determine control of Congress. Ten House races in the state are rated as competitive by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, with the most contested districts in Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties and the Central Valley. The Republican and Democratic parties and outside groups are pouring millions of dollars into the state trying to sway these contests.

Voters will also weigh in on 10 statewide ballot measures.

The most contentious is Proposition 36, which would increase penalties for some theft and drug crimes, an effort to roll back parts of a prior voter-approved ballot measure, Proposition 47, that sought to decrease prison overcrowding by reducing some felonies to misdemeanors. Many law enforcement officials have blamed that 2014 initiative for increasing homelessness and crime in California.

Voters will also be asked to raise the state’s minimum wage to $18 per hour with Proposition 32, and sign off on two $10-billion bonds — one to build and modernize K-12 schools and community colleges (Proposition 2) and another to respond to climate change with funding for flood control and fire protection (Proposition 4).

Other statewide measures ask voters to reaffirm a right to same-sex marriage, limit forced labor in prisons, make permanent a tax on managed healthcare plans that is set to expire in 2026, and restrict how healthcare providers — notably the AIDS Healthcare Foundation — can spend revenue from prescription drugs.

Voters will elect 100 state lawmakers to represent them in Sacramento — 80 Assembly members and half of the 40 members of the state Senate. Democrats are likely to maintain veto-proof supermajorities in both houses, but voters are poised to send many new people to the Legislature this year due to the unusually large number of races without an incumbent.

What about Los Angeles County and L.A. city races?

Los Angeles County residents will choose among municipal, judicial and school board candidates.

The contest drawing the most attention is between Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón and challenger Nathan Hochman — a referendum on criminal justice policy.

Voters will also be asked whether to double the county’s quarter-cent homelessness sales tax that is set to expire in 2027 (Measure H). If approved, the new tax, which would fund affordable housing, rental assistance and programs to help prevent and reduce homelessness, would remain in effect unless repealed by voters.

Proposals to expand the county Board of Supervisors from five to nine members and to elect the county executive officer (Measure G) are also on the ballot.

In the city of Los Angeles, voters will be asked whether to create an independent redistricting commission for the Los Angeles City Council (Charter Amendment DD) and the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education (Charter Amendment LL), fallout from the leaked audio of city leaders making racist comments as they discussed redrawing district lines. A charter amendment would also strengthen the Ethics Commission (Charter Amendment ER).

There are also three City Council races on the ballot, including the contest between former state Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian and small-business owner Jillian Burgos to replace City Council President Paul Krekorian, who has been in office for 15 years. Councilmembers Kevin de León, who was among the city leaders caught making disparaging comments in the leaked audio, and Heather Hutt, who was appointed to replace Mark Ridley-Thomas after he was indicted and later convicted in a federal corruption case, are seeking reelection against challengers Ysabel J. Jurado, a tenants’ rights attorney, and Grace Yoo, an attorney and neighborhood council member, respectively.

How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

Californians can check their status online with their driver’s license or state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number here.

Can I still register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 21. You can register online here.

Paper applications are available at county election offices, libraries, DMVs or post offices. You can also request one by mail by calling (800) 345-VOTE(8683) or emailing Elections Division staff . Paper applications must be postmarked or submitted at a county elections office 15 days prior to the election, which is Oct. 21.

People who fail to meet the deadline can register as conditional voters. Information on how to register can be found here.

Where can I find a voter guide?

The state and county will mail guides to every registered voter. You can see the state-issued guide online here.

Can I vote if I don’t have a permanent address?

Unhoused people, those living off the grid and others who don’t have a permanent address are eligible to vote as long as they are U.S. citizens and California residents who are older than 18, not serving in prison for a felony conviction and not deemed mentally incompetent by a court.

People who lack permanent addresses can receive voting materials at shelters, P.O. boxes and businesses, though they cannot register to vote with addresses for P.O. boxes or businesses.

Voters displaced by the wildfires can have their mail ballot sent to another address by calling their county election office or visiting registertovote.ca.gov. Even if they set up mail forwarding with the Postal Service, their mail ballots will not be forwarded unless their address is changed with elections officials.

Every voter has the right to cast a ballot in person on election day.