It's time to put the shareholder value myth in the grave. America will be better off

Shareholder-value advocates often argue for its historical validity by citing the 1919 court case Dodge vs. Ford, in which the Dodge Brothers, minority shareholders in Henry Ford’s enterprise, sued for dividends and won, with the court remarking that a business enterprise was organized “primarily for the benefit of the stockholders.” A couple of problems with this argument: First, this was a ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court, not the Big Nine in D.C. Second, Ford at the time was a private, closely held company, not a public corporation with thousands of shareholders. Dodge vs. Ford is commonly cited by ideologues; as Stout observed, the leading state court in corporate law today, the Delaware Chancery Court, has cited Dodge vs. Ford exactly once in 30 years — and then on an ancillary point.