'Get Out' tops box office with huge $30.5 million in ticket sales

Jordan Peele’s socially conscious horror movie, “Get Out,” got a big, neighborly welcome at the box office this weekend.

The movie from the comedian-turned-director obliterated industry expectations with a studio-estimated $30.5 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada from Friday through Sunday, easily unseating “The Lego Batman Movie” as the No. 1 domestic film.

Most optimistic analysts had predicted the movie would open to $20 million to $24 million. But thanks to rave reviews, anticipation was high for the directorial debut of Peele, previously best known for his role in the Comedy Central sketch-comedy duo behind “Key & Peele.”

“Get Out,” about a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya of “Sicario”) whose trip to meet his white girlfriend’s parents turns deeply sinister, has received unanimous praise from film critics, achieving a rare 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While it’s a stellar debut for Peele, the low-budget film also marks the latest success from Universal Pictures and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, which had a winner earlier this year with M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” ($130 million in domestic receipts). “Get Out,” which also happens to be the big-screen debut of “Girls” star Allison Williams, cost only $5 million to make. The movie begins its international rollout next month.

“Get Out,” praised for its use of the horror genre to tackle race relations, had a healthy demographic split among its debut audience, which was 39% black, 36% white and 17% Latinoc. Sales were split evenly between men and woman.

Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Batman Movie” settled for No. 2 after back-to-back weeks at the top of the charts, adding $19 million to its formidable haul for a total of $133 million domestically for the $80-million animated comedy.

With the exception of “Get Out,” newcomers suffered badly this weekend. “Collide,” an action thriller that was orphaned by the Relativity Media bankruptcy in 2015 and ended up with Open Road Films, collapsed at the multiplex with just $1.5 million. Lionsgate's musical animal cartoon “Rock Dog” crashed with $3.7 million. Both finished outside the top 10.

