Amazon Studios cuts ties with Weinstein Co. following Harvey Weinstein sex scandal

Amazon Studios on Friday severed ties with the Weinstein Co. in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal engulfing Harvey Weinstein’s struggling production company.

The move means a high-profile untitled television project from Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell no longer will be made.

“We support Amazon’s decision as in light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show,” read a statement from Russell and actors Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore.

Amazon, however, plans to continue with writer-producer Matthew Weiner’s “The Romanoffs,” but without the involvement of the Weinstein Co., according to a person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to comment. Weiner was the force behind AMC’s “Mad Men.”

The decision is the latest blow to the Weinstein Co., which is reeling from the fallout of the sexual harassment scandal that has clouded the company's future.

The company's board has been divided over whether to sell the business in whole or in pieces. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs said Friday it is exploring options for what to do with its small stake in the movie and TV company. Apple has already dropped a planned Elvis series by the Weinstein Co. And Hachette Book Group, one of the country’s top publishers, said Thursday that it has “terminated” its deal with Weinstein Books.

Amazon’s decision comes 24 hours after the e-commerce giant announced that it was suspending the head of its Santa Monica-based TV and movie studio Roy Price, who was accused of sexual harassment by a producer on a prominent show.

In a memo to employees, Amazon senior VP of Business Development Jeff Blackburn said, “Amazon does not tolerate harassment or abuse of our employees or our business partners.”

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT