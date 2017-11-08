AT&T 'uncertain' when its purchase of Time Warner will close

AT&T Inc. now says it's “uncertain” when its $85-billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. will close.

AT&T had previously said the deal would be done by the end of the year.

Wall Street analysts had widely expected the deal to go through. Regulators in 2011 approved a similar media merger — cable company Comcast's purchase of NBCUniversal -- with a slew of requirements for Comcast's business practices attached. AT&T and Time Warner are still waiting for a decision from the Justice Department, which can approve the deal with or without conditions or sue to block it.

Time Warner shares dropped 4.1% mid-session trading Wednesday. AT&T stock was up about 0.4%.

“We are in active discussions with the [Department of Justice]. Those are continuing on. I can't comment on those discussions,” AT&T Chief Financial Officer John Stephens said at a Wednesday investor conference. “But with those discussions, I can now say that the timing of the closing of the deal is now uncertain.”

Perhaps complicating matters now is that the new antitrust head at the Justice Department, Makan Delrahim, has said he prefers “structural” changes to a deal, like selling off assets rather than having the government monitor a company's behavior after a merger.

But AT&T hopes to benefit from marrying Time Warner's assets to its own. It would then supply its video — HBO, CNN, TBS and a major American movie studio — while providing internet access for millions of Americans.

Consumer groups, some TV networks and some conservative groups have criticized the deal, saying it would enable AT&T to discriminate against TV networks it doesn't own or raise prices on other cable and satellite TV companies for its programming, thereby hurting consumers.

Several Democratic lawmakers have also pushed back against the combination. And when President Trump was running for office, he — no fan of Time Warner-owned CNN — vowed to block the deal if elected because it concentrated too much “power in the hands of too few.”

Representatives for Time Warner and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to questions.