AwesomenessTV CEO and founder Brian Robbins leaves video company

Brian Robbins, the co-founder and chief executive of teen-focused online video network AwesomenessTV, is leaving the company after five years, he told staff Wednesday.
Robbins did not cite a reason for his exit, but his departure comes six months after parent company DreamWorks Animation was acquired by Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal for $3.8 billion. Awesomeness TV President Brett Boutier is now set to lead the firm.
AwesomenessTV, based in Los Angeles, was founded as a YouTube network in 2012 focused on a youthful audience and was acquired by DreamWorks in 2013 for $33 million.
The company has grown fast, expanding into film and TV production, as well as music. In 2014, publishing giant Hearst Corp. acquired a 25% stake in AwesomenessTV, valuing the start-up at $325 million. Last year, the company’s valuation doubled when mobile phone company Verizon Communications bought a 25% stake, in hopes of building a mobile video brand to attract millennials.
But AwesomenessTV suffered a recent setback when plans to create a streaming video service with Verizon were scrapped this month. AwesomenessTV’s chief creative officer, Samie Falvey, the TV executive hired last year to oversee the venture, left the company after the plans fell through.
In an email sent to employees, Robbins said the time was right to “pass the baton and seek new challenges,” but did not give details about the reason for his departure. Boutier, he said, will seek a new “creative partner” to continue to expand the business.
“It’s not a decision I made lightly,” Robbins said. “I love AwesomenessTV and all of you; I will really miss coming in here every day. I’m enormously proud of what we have been able to build together.”
Robbins, 53, founded AwesomenessTV with Joe Davola following a career as a film and television director and producer.