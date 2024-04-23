Advertisement
Company Town

Several crew members injured in crash on Georgia set of Eddie Murphy film

A blue-and-gray Amazon company logo on the facade of a gray-and-white building
A crash occurred on the set of an Amazon MGM Studios film in Georgia.
(Michael Sohn / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Several crew members were recently injured in a crash on the Georgia set of an Amazon MGM Studios film starring Eddie Murphy, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The studio confirmed to the AP that the accident happened Saturday while shooting a sequence that “did not go as planned.” Two of the injured crew members were hospitalized following the incident, a person close to the production told the news outlet. One was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement to the AP.

“The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot,” the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred when a truck “locked up” and collided with a car behind the scenes of “The Pickup,” which was filming on location outside of Atlanta, per AP. The injuries reportedly included bumps, bruises and broken bones. All of the workers are expected to make a full recovery.

The person who spoke to AP described the event as a “completely freak accident,” noting that the sequence didn’t involve any “complicated or dangerous” stunts. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union that represents Hollywood crew members, is looking into the incident, according to AP.

Directed by Tim Story, “The Pickup” launched production in the Atlanta area in February. None of the film’s stars, who include Murphy, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, were on set when the collision took place, according to AP.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras reports on the entertainment industry for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered entertainment news for The Times after graduating from UCLA and working at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN Newsource.

