With documentaries on David Crosby and Joan Jett, record label BMG is pushing into the film business

Nearly two decades after online piracy forced the closure of CD stores and record labels, music companies today have the financial wherewithal to try their hands in filmmaking. The music business is in the midst of what industry executives call a "fragile recovery." U.S. sales of recorded music grew 16% to $8.7 billion in 2017, marking the first time since 1999 that the industry has grown materially for two consecutive years, according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America.