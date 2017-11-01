Warner Bros. reviewing deal with Brett Ratner's company after sexual misconduct allegations

Warner Bros. is reviewing a $450-million co-financing deal with Brett Ratner’s company after the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.
The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday reported that six women, including Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, accused Ratner of a range of harassment and misconduct they say took place in private homes, on movie sets or at industry events.
Ratner, through his attorney, Martin Singer, “categorically” disputed the women’s accounts.
“We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation,” a Warner Bros. spokesman said in a statement.
Ratner co-founded production company RatPac Entertainment in 2012. The following year, Warner Bros. inked a co-financing deal with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, an investment vehicle created by RatPac and now-Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin’s Dune Entertainment.
RatPac also has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. and rents office space on the Burbank studio lot. Ratner has executive producing credits on Warner Bros. movies such as “Jersey Boys” and “Black Mass.”