Byron Allen's company acquires Weather Channel in $300-million deal

Byron Allen, the comedian-turned-media entrepreneur, has acquired the Weather Channel cable network as he seeks to build his TV and film business, he announced Thursday.
Allen's Los Angeles-based media company, Entertainment Studios, purchased Weather Group, the parent company of the Weather Channel and Local Now streaming service, for $300 million, according to a person familiar with the terms who was not authorized to comment publicly.
It's the largest acquisition in Entertainment Studios' history, this person said.
The Weather Channel is based in Atlanta and has 400 employees. Entertainment Studios had been seeking a deal for about a year, and talks got serious in the last three to four months.
"The acquisition of The Weather Channel is strategic, as we begin our process of investing billions of dollars over the next five years to acquire some of the best media assets around the world," Allen said in a statement.
The channel, which once carried the slogan "Weather You Can Always Turn To," previously was owned by private equity firms Blackstone Group and Bain Capital with Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal. The group bought the network for $3.5 billion in 2008.
Allen's deal does not include popular digital and mobile outlets such as Weather.com. Technology company IBM purchased those assets from NBCUniversal and the private equity firms for about $2.5 billion in 2015 in a play to bolster its "big data" clout. The channel itself has become less prominent in recent years as consumers increasingly turn to phone apps for weather information.
Entertainment Studios, founded in 1993, owns a portfolio of channels including Pets.TV and Comedy.TV. The company recently expanded into the film business when it acquired Freestyle Releasing in 2015. The company has released such films as the Mandy Moore shark movie "47 Meters Down" and the Christian Bale Western "Hostiles."